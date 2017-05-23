CCC&TI Automotive Systems Technology Program Partnering With Subaru

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The partnership will help prepare students for jobs servicing Subaru vehicles.

From an article on the GoBlueRidge.net website:

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Automotive Systems Technology Program is partnering with Subaru of America to expand its curriculum.

The partnership will allow CCC&TI’s already nationally accredited automotive systems curriculum to also include Subaru’s web-based, manufacturer-specific vehicle systems training. The additional training will better prepare CCC&TI students for possible employment with a Subaru retailer or with any automotive service center that performs work on Subaru vehicles.



Click HERE to read the entire article about the partnership between the CCC&TI Automotive Systems Technology Program and Subaru of America on the GoBlueRidge.net website.