CCC&TI Automotive Systems Technology Program Partnering With Subaru

CCC&TI Automotive Systems Technology Program Partnering With Subaru

The partnership will help prepare students for jobs servicing Subaru vehicles.

From an article on the GoBlueRidge.net website:

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Automotive Systems Technology Program is partnering with Subaru of America to expand its curriculum.

The partnership will allow CCC&TI’s already nationally accredited automotive systems curriculum to also include Subaru’s web-based, manufacturer-specific vehicle systems training. The additional training will better prepare CCC&TI students for possible employment with a Subaru retailer or with any automotive service center that performs work on Subaru vehicles.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the partnership between the CCC&TI Automotive Systems Technology Program and Subaru of America on the GoBlueRidge.net website.

