Automotive/Technical Videos
ago

Centric Parts Releases 7 New Brake Technical Videos

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Lamborghini Aventador Makes Its SPEEDVEGAS Debut

McLaren Automotive Collaborates On Future Combustion Technology

Automotive Super Bowl Commercials Sneak Peek

Shop Owners In Kansas City Talk About Technician Shortage

Centric Parts Releases 7 New Brake Technical Videos

Nominate Your School For Tomorrow's Tech '2017 School Of The Year'

There's Good Money To Be Made In Non-College Careers

GM Tech Tip: Torque-To-Yield TTY Fastener Use And Reuse

Volkswagen Brake Pedal Pulsation

Brake Hardware Lubricant Service

Centric-Parts-LogoCentric Parts has announced the release of seven new videos in the company’s Centric University technical series. This latest wave of videos covers brake friction, brake rotors and brake installation tips. They are available on the company’s website and YouTube channel.

“We are really proud of this video series,” said Dan Lelchuk, Centric Parts president and CEO. “We know that by educating the customer, the installer and the end-user, we can help people get the best possible products to match their driving needs – ensuring proper performance and service life.”

The new videos in the Centric University series are titled:

  • 5 Tips for Preventing Brake Install Comebacks
  • Brake Friction Installation Tips
  • Brake Rotor Installation Tips
  • StopTech Sport Rotors
  • Brake Friction Features & Benefits
  • Brake Rotor Features & Benefits
  • Brake Friction Selection

The Centric University Video Series educates consumers and installers about such issues as brake friction formulations, proper brake friction selection, brake rotor selection, the differences between slotted, drilled and drilled+slotted sport rotors, tips for proper installation to avoid problems down the road, as well as brake design, testing and manufacturing. This ongoing educational effort is Centric’s way of helping clarify complex brake terminology while dispelling common brake myths.

For more information, visit CentricParts.com and StopTech.com.

Show Full Article