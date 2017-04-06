Career/Chattahoochee Technical College
ago

Chattahoochee Tech Students Awarded $6K Worth Of Tools

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Virginia Tech Earns Spot To Compete In 2017 AutoDrive Challenge

Babcox Media Acquires AutoSuccess Magazine

World's Rarest And Finest Ferraris To Go On Display At The Petersen Automotive Museum

Chattahoochee Tech Students Awarded $6K Worth Of Tools

Weld It Forward: Win A Welder For A School, Yourself During ESAB's National Welding Month Celebration

Subaru Tech Tip: Error Codes Following Wheel Bearing Hub Replacement

Mike Rowe On Skills Gap: 'To Make America Great Again, We Have To Make Work Cool Again'

VP Racing Fuels' Monster Truck Lands First Ever Front Flip

Ford F350 TSB: P1633 KAM Voltage Too Low From Bad Battery Terminal

Chrysler Portal Concept: Next-Generation Family Transportation Designed By Millennials For Millennials


Six Chattahoochee Technical College students were awarded a Snap-on toolbox and tools.

From Mona Kazour’s article on the Cartersville Patch website:

Six Chattahoochee Technical College students who are just starting their careers in the automotive and diesel repair industries will have a leg up in the field after each were awarded a Snap-On toolbox and $6,000 worth of tools through the Mike Peterson Memorial Award.

Automotive Technology and Diesel Equipment Technology students who received the Mike Peterson Memorial Award were Cameron Weaver of Acworth, Jerry Bedolla of Marietta, Malik Cain of Powder Springs, Darius Fletcher of Atlanta, Chandler Firestine of Acworth, and Ryan Stansel of Cartersville.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Chattahoochee Technical College students on the Cartersville Patch website.

Show Full Article