Chattahoochee Tech Students Awarded $6K Worth Of Tools

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Six Chattahoochee Technical College students were awarded a Snap-on toolbox and tools.

From Mona Kazour’s article on the Cartersville Patch website:

Six Chattahoochee Technical College students who are just starting their careers in the automotive and diesel repair industries will have a leg up in the field after each were awarded a Snap-On toolbox and $6,000 worth of tools through the Mike Peterson Memorial Award.

Automotive Technology and Diesel Equipment Technology students who received the Mike Peterson Memorial Award were Cameron Weaver of Acworth, Jerry Bedolla of Marietta, Malik Cain of Powder Springs, Darius Fletcher of Atlanta, Chandler Firestine of Acworth, and Ryan Stansel of Cartersville.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Chattahoochee Technical College students on the Cartersville Patch website.