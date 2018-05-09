Check Out The April Issue Of Tomorrow’s Technician
The digital version of the Tomorrow’s Technician April issue is now available online.
Inside the issue:
- We took a trip to Melbourne, Florida, to check out Brevard Public Schools’ first-ever car show at the American Muscle Car Museum;
- A look into how spark plugs work in our new “The Anatomy Of” section;
- Serpentine belt drive alignment and wear;
- Matte and metallic finishes for the body shop;
- A cooling systems pop quiz;
- And more!
Click HERE to access the digital version of the magazine.