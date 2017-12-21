Career/Chipola College
Chipola Auto Instructor Hosting 4th Season Of ‘Tech Garage’

Chipola College Automotive instructor John Gardner has signed on for season 4 of the television show, “Tech Garage,” presented by RockAuto.com and airing on Discovery’s Velocity Channel.

Tech Garage is an automotive how-to show focusing on theory, operation and diagnostics of vehicle systems. The series has aired since January 2015. Season 4 of Tech Garage will air at 8:30 a.m. EST / 7:30 am CST on Sundays starting New Year’s Eve Dec. 31st on Velocity.  The show also is available on the web. Episodes will be filmed at Chipola College and the new season will air on Velocity beginning in 2018.

Chipola’s Gardner is no stranger to the camera. Since 2013, he and fellow automotive instructor Chase Vlieg have been making training videos on the national level for industry as well as educational venues. As a fellow instructor it is my goal to make educational material available to instructors as a classroom resource. Masters Entertainment Group is producing and hosting the show from Jan. 2015 through 2020 so that instructor/schools can access these informative 22 minute programs free of charge.

“I want to thank the college, our advisory committee and industry representatives for supporting me in this project,” Gardner said. “I am very lucky to have so many colleagues who have helped me. ” Gardner added that industry support is so critical to the success of our industry and it has been overwhelmingly positive.

For information, visit velocity.com.

