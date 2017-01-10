Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces 2016 Makeover School Grant Winners

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation’s 2016 Ultimate Collision Education Makeover school grant winners were announced at the organization’s annual industry reception held during the SEMA show in Las Vegas, where more than $750,000 in grants were awarded. More than 120 high school and college collision school programs from across the country applied for this grant and each received a grant valued from $1,000 to $30,000. Special recognitions included:

Holmes High School (San Antonio, TX) – $30,000

United Technical Center (Clarksburg, WV) – $17,000

Ellicottville Career & Technical Education Center (Ellicottville, NY) – $14,000

Warrensburg Area Career Center (Warrensburg, MO) – $9,500

Area 30 Career Center (Greencastle, IN) – $5,000

South Central College (North Mankato, MN) – $5,000

Each of the following schools received a $1,000 grant from the Education Foundation:

Academy for Career and Technology (Mullins, SC)

Aims Community College (Windsor, CO)

A.P. Brewer High School (Somerville, AL)

Baker College (Flint, MI)

Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical HS (Charlton, MA)

Bellingham Technical College (Bellingham, WA)

Big Sandy Community College (Paintsville, KY)

Career Center High School (Winston-Salem, NC)

Central Louisiana Tech Community College (Alexandria, LA)

Chippewa Valley Technical College (Eau Claire, WI)

Cleveland Community College (Shelby, NC)

Delcastle Technical High School (Wilmington, DE)

Dennis Technical Education Center (Boise, ID)

Eden Career Technical Center (Ashville, AL)

Ehove Career Center (Milan, OH)

Erie Community College (Orchard Park, NY)

Forbes Road CTC (Monroeville, PA)

Forsyth Tech Community College (Winston-Salem, NC)

Ft Hayes Career Center (Columbus, OH)

Greater Lawrence Tech (Andover, MA)

Greenville Technical College (Greenville, SC)

GST BOCES Coopers Education Center (Painted Post, NY)

Hennepin Technical College (Brooklyn Park, MN)

Kennedy King College (Chicago, IL)

Kingwood High School (Kingwood, TX)

Kishwaukee College (Malta, IL)

Lake Technical Center (Eustis, FL)

Lebanon Career and Technology Center (Lebanon, PA)

Lehigh Career & Technical Institute (Schnecksville, PA)

Lenoir Community College (Kinston, NC)

Lex La-Ray Tech Center (Lexington, MO)

Live Oaks Career Campus (Milford, OH)

Livermore High School/Tri-Valley ROP (Livermore, CA)

Manatee Technical College (Bradenton, FL)

Marengo Community High School District 154 (Marengo, IL)

Marshall Technical School (Guntersville, AL)

Medford Vocational Technical High School (Medford, MA)

Mercer County Technical Education Center (Princeton, WV)

Monroe 2 Orleans BOCES (Spencerport, NY)

Moore Norman Technology Center (Norman, OK)

Morrisville State College (Morrisville, NY)

New England Institute of Technology (Warwick, RI)

Northern Neck Tech Center (Warsaw, VA)

Northern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center (New Kensington, PA)

Oxford Hills Technical School (Norway, ME)

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Tech HS (Palmer, MA)

Paul M Hodgson Technical High School (Newark, DE)

Portland Arts and Technology High School (Portland, ME)

Pulaski Technical College (North Little Rock, AR)

Regional Career Technical Center (Ypsilanti, MI)

Renton Technical College (Renton, WA)

Ridgewater College (Willmar, MN)

RL Turner High School (Carrollton, TX)

San Benito High School (San Benito, TX)

Seminole High School (Sanford, FL)

Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical HS (Billerica, MA)

Shelby County College and Career Center (Columbiana, AL)

Silicon Valley Career Technical Education (San Jose, CA)

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College (Fennimore, WI)

Stanly Community College (Albemarle, NC)

Susquehanna County Career Technology Center (Springville, PA)

Tazewell County Career and Technical Center (Tazewell, VT)

TCAT (Chattanooga, TN)

TCAT (Paris, TN)

Texarkana College (Texarkana, TX)

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (Lancaster, PA)

University of Arkansas Community College (Morrilton, AR)

US Grant Career Center (Bethel, OH)

Waite High School (Toledo, OH)

Washington County Joint Vocational School District (Marietta, OH)

In addition to the Collision Repair Education Foundation awards, there were special awards sponsored by individual companies.

PPG Industries Inc. awarded grants to two schools to fulfill the paint request items on their Makeover application. The winners for this award include:

$3,000: Career Center High School (Winston-Salem, NC)

$2,000: Steel Center AVTS (Jefferson Hills, PA)

Gerber Collision & Glass sponsored a school grant of $2,000 so the school can purchase needed items from the NATEF tool list. The winner for this award was: