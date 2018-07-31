Career/Career Fair
Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces Fall Career Fair Schedule

The Collision Repair Education Foundation is once again partnering with the TechForce Foundation to host high school and college transportation career fair events this fall. The career fairs are estimated to connect more than 2,500 collision, auto service, heavy duty, and diesel students with participating employers.

The Education Foundation also plays an active role in facilitating on-site interviews, employment related presentations, and ensuring students are well prepared for meeting company representatives.

“Connecting students with the array of career opportunities in the industry is a key part of the Education Foundation’s mission,” says Brandon Eckenrode, director of development for the Education Foundation. “Our transportation career fairs provide the perfect opportunity for industry employers to meet with students who have trained for entry-level positions in collision repair and other related automotive professions.”

The fall 2018 schedule includes:

  • St. Louis, Missouri (9/21/18) – Gateway Motorsport Park
  • Topeka, Kansas (10/11/18) – Washburn Institute of Technology
  • Whitestone, New York (10/16/18) – Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association
  • Concord, North Carolina (10/18/18) – Axalta Coating Systems Customer Experience Center
  • Columbus, Ohio (12/5/18) – Fort Hayes Career Center

Additional transportation career fair events will be planned for the fall 2018 school semester.

 

