Registration for Collision Repair Education Foundation Career Fairs Tops 1,000 Students

The shortage of skilled technicians has been an ongoing discussion in the collision repair industry. Judging by the response to recent and upcoming Collision Repair Education Foundation career fairs, perhaps there’s a glimmer of hope for the industry.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation said more than 1,000 students had registered for its next three Spring Career Fairs in San Diego, Houston and Dallas.

The first career fair took place March 9 at ProSpot International’s facility in Carlsbad, CA. The event was held conjunction with the I-CAR Volunteer and Instructor Conference taking place March 10-12 in La Jolla, CA.

“This is the second year for our Spring Career Fair schedule, and students are responding in record numbers,” said Brandon Eckenrode, Education Foundation director of development. “The career fairs are key components of the foundation’s mission to support collision repair educational programs, schools and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities. Also, this year we are working closely with ASE, having them invite their collision and automotive school program contacts to the events, which in some markets is nearly doubling last year’s attendance numbers.”

Employers at collision repair facilities, insurance companies and suppliers will have the opportunity during the career fair to take employment applications and interview potential new employees who have participated in collision repair and automotive mechanical repair training programs.

Here’s the foundation’s remaining Spring Career Fair schedule:

March 22 – Houston

March 23 – Dallas

April 15 – Phoenix

April 19 – Pittsburgh

April 21 – St. Louis

May 2 – Chicago

May 3 – Madison, WI.

May 8 – Denver

May 17 – Nashville

Collision repair facilities, insurance companies and suppliers interested in participating in these events should contact Eckenrode at 847-463-5244. The foundation will announce the fall 2017 career fair locations and dates this summer.