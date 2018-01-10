Collision Repair Education Foundation Teaming Up With TechForce Foundation, S/P2 On 2018 Transportation Career Fairs

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) said it will be partnering with the TechForce Foundation and S/P2 on high school and college transportation career fairs taking place in 2018.

Through the partnerships, the events will bring together collision, auto service, heavy-duty and diesel students, and will help ensure that attending students have resumes ready for distribution to the participating employers.

Compared to previous events, the foundation will play a more active role in facilitating onsite interviews and employment-related presentations and ensuring that the students are well-prepared for meeting company representatives, CREF noted.

“This is a partnership that makes absolute sense for us, and we believe for the transportation industry,” said Greg Settle, director of national initiatives for the TechForce Foundation. “TechForce strives to serve as a hub for the industry, to direct people – whether they be students, parents, educators or industry – to the best resources available. We believe that the Collision Repair Education Foundation fits that bill when it comes to career-fair events.”

TechForce CEO and Executive Director Jennifer Maher added: “The strength of TechForce is truly in our partnerships and collaboration within the industry. The Collision Repair Education Foundation is a great example of an organization that is doing the right things for the future of our industry.”

Through the support of S/P2, a provider of online safety and pollution-prevention training for the automotive service and repair industry, attending students will complete the “Land that Job! Building a Resume” course. After completing the course, students will have the ability to print a resume to bring to the career fairs.

“The Education Foundation career fairs are fantastic opportunities for students, instructors and shops alike,” S/P2 President Kyle Holt said. “We can all do our part to help students transition into industry with the right first employers, and S/P2 is proud to partner on that effort.”

Each event is anticipated to average more than 400 students. Here’s the current spring 2018 schedule:

Feb. 14 – Tampa/Orlando, Fla., Hillsborough Community College

Feb. 16 – Miami, Robert Morgan Education Center & Technical College

March 1 – San Antonio, Judson High School

March 16 – Los Angeles, SEMA headquarters office

April 6 – Chicago, Tech-Cor

April 7 – Phoenix, LKQ

April 12 – Denver, location to be determined

April 18-19 – Greensboro, N.C., North Carolina SkillsUSA State Competition

April 24 – Atlanta, Maxwell Technical High School

April 26 – Boston, Assabet Valley Technical High School

Dates and locations TBD – Dallas, Houston, Nashville

The Collision Repair Education Foundation also will be partnering with regional and national industry associations, dealership associations, SkillsUSA and others to help promote the events to attract as many students and businesses to participate.

Companies interested in participating in one or multiple career-fair events should contact CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode at [email protected] or (847) 463-5244.

CREF noted that it will be planning additional career fairs for the fall school semester as well.

