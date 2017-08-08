Continental Tire Announces Sponsorship Of ‘BadFast Podcast’



In an announcement at Road America, Continental Tire announced that it will sponsor the “BadFast Podcast.” The newest motorsports podcast is hosted by brothers Ricky and Jordan Taylor, co-drivers of the championship-leading No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series, and RaceDay Nation host Rob D’Amico. Motorsports newest podcast is now available at BadFastPodcast.com and features NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon in the first episode.

“This is an exciting announcement not just for the IMSA paddock, but for motorsports in general,“ said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for Continental Tire. “Partnering with BadFast podcast is one more layer in Continental Tires’ continued commitment to helping grow the sport of racing in the U.S. Rob’s experience coupled with the liveliness of the Taylor brothers will offer the perfect foundation to talk about action on-track and happenings off-track. I think fans are really going to enjoy it.“

“We have known Rob for quite a few years and always stayed in touch, and finally the opportunity came where we could put together a podcast with Rob and Jordan and I,” said Ricky Taylor, who, with his younger brother, leads the WeatherTech Championship after stringing together five consecutive victories to start the 2017 season, starting with a pair of endurance races – the Rolex 24 At Daytona and the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Ricky continued, “It’s very exciting to get to work on something that we can have unlimited control of what goes into it. We get to talk about all of the latest topics in motorsports and play some games. And my favorite part will be telling stories and interviewing people who don’t always get a chance to tell their stories and talk about things that we don’t get to hear through normal media.”

Continental says the fast-paced show is designed to highlight what fans love most about both Ricky and Jordan Taylor – the no-nonsense driving style on the racetrack, as well as their tremendously popular social media exploits. It will focus on interviews with race engineers, drivers, manufacturers and constructors, and will include fan interaction, race recaps and racing news from across multiple forms of motorsports. The duo will speak about their own track experiences of the week and the industry they love.

“I’m really looking forward to launching our new BadFast podcast,” said Jordan Taylor. “I think it’s just going to be an extension of who we are and allow one new access point into our lives and what we’re about. It’s going to have everything from fun and games to serious racing talk. We have a lot of great partners who are coming onboard with us in this new adventure so, hopefully, everyone will enjoy it.”

“On one hand I’m really excited to be working side by side with these two racing athletes who are at the top of their game,” said co-host D’Amico. “On the other hand, I’m concerned because they act like two clowns wherever they go. That’s what makes this so perfect. I hope everyone enjoys the ride every bit as much as I will.”

The first episode of BadFast Podcast is now available online at BadFastPodcast.com and via the iHeartRadio app. Sign up at BadFastPodcast.com to receive the newest episodes as they roll out every other Tuesday throughout the year.