Cornwell Quality Tools Named Official Tools Of John Force Racing

John Force Racing recently announced that Cornwell Quality Tools will be the official tools of the 20-time NHRA world championship team starting in the 2019 season.

Cornwell Quality Tools was founded in 1919 by Eugene Cornwell in Northeast Ohio and will be celebrating 100 years during the 2019 24-race NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season with John Force Racing.

“We are looking forward to this new partnership with Cornwell Tools,” said John Force, CEO and owner of John Force Racing and driver of the PEAK Coolant and Motor Oil Chevy Camaro. “Cornwell Tools and John Force Racing share the same commitment to family. We’re a family run business, our teams and sponsors are our family out there on the road. Cornwell will be joining that family and we’re excited to be celebrating their 100 year anniversary with them in 2019.”

“We are extremely thrilled to partner with a winning team in John Force Racing,” added Bob Studenic, president and CEO of Cornwell Quality Tools. “As we begin an exciting 2019 set to celebrate our 100th year in business, supporting and working with John Force Racing is going to be a blast. John and his family know the importance of loyalty, hard work, and dedication. We value those same principles. All of us at Cornwell are looking forward to joining John Force and his team, as they race towards another successful NHRA season.”

As the official tools of John Force Racing, the Cornwell Quality Tools logo will be featured on all the John Force Racing hot rods beginning at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals held at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona in Pomona, Calif., February 7-10.

 

