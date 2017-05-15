Young Coventry Mechanic To Compete In National SkillsUSA Competition

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Wade Johnson won first place at the 2017 Skills USA Rhode Island competition.

From Carol Kozma’s article on the Providence Journal website:

The first car Wade Johnson bought with the help of his mother is a 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass. He took the car apart, removed the engine and has since been rebuilding it and fixing it up.

“The older muscle cars, they have a lot of character,” Johnson said. He likes their body size and the roar they make when the engine is revved up.

At the time Johnson got the Oldsmobile in 2014, he could not yet drive. He was 13 or 14 years old, he said.

“I jumped into cars,” Johnson said of the passion he developed.

Now at 17, Johnson applied to New England Institute of Technology and wants to be an auto technician. He got a big boost recently — scholarship money when he won first place for the 2017 SkillsUSA Rhode Island competition in March in Automotive Service Technology. He will be headed to Louisville, Kentucky, for the national competition in June.

