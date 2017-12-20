Lifestyle/Crash Test Dummy
ago

Crash Test Dummy Maker Looks To Boost Baby Boomer Vehicle Safety

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

View bio

A new crash test dummy designed to meet the characteristics of a senior population has entered an advance testing phase for vehicle safety.

Michigan-based Humanetics created the crash test dummy to allow vehicle manufacturers, regulators and other industry groups to design and test vehicle safety features on older adults. Several Tier One suppliers and safety equipment manufacturers – including Honda– have started testing their products using the Humanetics senior crash test dummy.

Typically, the industry uses crash test dummies designed to mimic younger drivers and passengers. The older dummy represents the stature and body of a 70-year-old female that’s a little over five feet tall (161 cm.) and weighs 160 pounds (73 kg.).

“We developed the elderly crash test dummy to provide better protection for one of the most vulnerable population groups in a vehicle crash,” said Christopher J. O’Connor, the company’s president and CEO. “… our mission is to create products that save lives.”

