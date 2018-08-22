Cuyamaca College Partners With Independent Repair Shops To Offer New Automotive Degree

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Cuyamaca College in Rancho San Diego is launching a new automotive program focused on getting students jobs with independent repair shops.

The Automotive Service Councils of California Associate (ASCCA) of Science Degree program will provide classroom and online learning at the school, while independent repair shops in the area will offer students hands-on training. The program is the first associate degree of its kind in California, according to Cuyamaca College spokeswoman Della Elliott.

Students in the two-year program are required to obtain a sponsorship from a local shop, and obtain that sponsorship through a resume and interview. While in the program, students will receive on-the-job training at their sponsor shop and are expected to be hired for an entry-level position. Students in the program will also have the required training to meet industry standards and Automotive Service Excellence certifications.

With an ASCCA of Science Degree program, Cuyamaca College will now have a degree for students interested in becoming shop owners or working at independent repair facilities. Cuyamaca College currently has partnerships with Ford and GM dealerships that hire 99% of its graduates through sponsorship programs.

The ASCCA of Science Degree is expected to start enrolling students for spring 2019 and has been development after nearly six years of planning with the service council.

High school and college auto tech instructors and shop owners can learn more about the program on Sept. 7, at 1 p.m., at Cuyamaca College’s Student Center in room I-207. The event is part of a three-day conference of the Automotive Service Councils of California.