Davies High School Auto Students Get Their Hands On A Police Car

Students at William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School in Lincoln, RI, are refurbishing a Lincoln Police Department cruiser.

From Brittany Ballantyne’s article on The Valley Breeze website:

It’s not every day that a police cruiser comes rolling through the shop’s garage doors at William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School in Lincoln, but when it does, students in auto collision repair class jump at the chance to fix it up.

Lincoln Police Capt. Philip Gould’s administrative vehicle was in need of some attention, he said, and the aging cruiser had seen better days. He decided to bring the car to Davies, a school the department has had a collaborative relationship with for at least two decades, dating back about 20 years when students worked on a Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E., vehicle for the Lincoln Police Department.

