Delaware Technical Community College Expanding Auto Program

Delaware Technical Community College will build a new Automotive Center of Excellence with a $1.97 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Administration, and community contributions.

The state-of-the-art, 13,500-square-foot facility will house two classrooms and two training offices, as well as other areas for job training and tools.

According to Del Tech President Mark Brainard, he has spent nearly two years working with U.S. Sen. Tom Carper on the project.

Additionally, the National Automobile Dealers Association Foundation plans to promote career opportunities at car and truck dealerships with a new initiative starting in January 2019.