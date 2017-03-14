Career/Decatur High School
Monstrous Machine: DHS Auto Tech Students Build Behemoth Truck

Decatur High School auto tech students build “Project Moab,” the team’s 5-ton military truck show project.

From David Talley’s article on the Wise County Messenger website:

It’s titled under “1984 Chevy pickup.”

But the nearly 10-foot tall, 5-ton behemoth lurking in the Decatur High School Auto Tech bay is nothing like any vehicle that’s rolled off a production floor.

“It’s a 5-ton military truck and two ’80s model Chevys,” auto tech instructor Carl Chambers said. “When you get an old military truck like this, you can register it as a military truck, and you don’t need tags or anything. You can run down the road. This one is civilian, so we had to register and inspect it. It’s insured and street legal.”

Videos of the vehicle, named “Project MOAB” after a military superweapon, crushing cars and towing two Ford Super Duty pickups can be found on the high school auto tech Instagram page, which has garnered 2,600 followers and built online notoriety for the locally-famous truck.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Decatur High School Auto Tech program on the Wise County Messenger website.

