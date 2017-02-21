Ultimate Underhood: Dry Sump Engine Oil Systems

On GM’s newer LT V8s, there is an option for a dry sump lubrication system. Dry sump oiling systems improve lubrication system performance during aggressive driving maneuvers and high cornering loads. The LT’s system is designed to work with a variable-displacement vane pump. Dual-pressure-control enables operation at a very efficient oil pressure at lower rpm coordinated with the Active Fuel Management and operation at a higher pressure at higher engine speeds, providing a more robust lube system with aggressive engine operation.



Dry sump oil systems hold a lot of promise in helping to improve non-performance engine startup emissions and packaging. Some engineers are designing vehicles with a dry sump oil tank that is heated and insulated. By keeping the oil warm, startup emissions can be reduced. Another benefit is a shorter oil pan that will allow automakers to mount the engine lower for better handling and aerodynamics.

The new LT4 engine is based on the same Gen 5 small block foundation as the Corvette Stingray’s LT1 6.2L naturally aspirated engine, incorporating several unique features designed to support its higher output and the greater cylinder pressures created by forced induction.

Article courtesy Underhood Service.