eBay Motors Launches New Online Parts Shopping Tools

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

eBay Motors has launched a new way to shop for parts and accessories online with its new auto features, Shop by Diagram and My Garage. Shop by Diagram Shop by Diagram lets shoppers use interactive vehicle schematics to determine which parts are necessary, and then makes the exact items needed available for purchase. No part name or part number is needed, instead eBay has built algorithms that connect its catalog of over 80 million parts and accessories to its unique visual diagrams and fitment data.



These visual diagrams help user shop for the exact part needed for a project, and eBay’s fitment technology guarantees compatibility with the year, make and model of the vehicle selected by the shopper

Enhanced My Garage Experience

The My Garage experience allows buyers to shop a personalized “virtual garage” of parts and accessories tailored specifically to their vehicle. By saving the details of their cars, trucks and motorcycles including year, make, model, trim level and engine type to the “My Garage” destination, shoppers get streamlined access to the parts specific to their vehicle. When a shopper searches for any item, eBay will only surface items that fit the vehicles in their virtual garage.



Shop by Diagram and My Garage joins eBay Motors’ other automotive tools including Online Repair Manuals, Virtual Tech and Tire Installation Services.