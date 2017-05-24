eBay Motors Teams With Rutledge Wood To Transform A 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



This summer, eBay Motors hits the road with TV host and racing analyst Rutledge Wood, traveling the country to overhaul a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback with fellow automotive artist K.C. Mathieu and gearhead Mike Finnegan, as seen on YouTube in Roadkill and Finnegan’s Garage. eBay Motors will supply the car and all the parts needed for this journey, handpicked from its wide selection of parts & accessories (P&A).

As the average age of a car on the road today climbs to 12 years*, eBay continues to see the demand for car P&A grow for both auto enthusiasts and everyday drivers.

“I love creating cars with character, and eBay is a one-stop shop for everything I need,” said Rutledge Wood. “As an avid eBay shopper, I love that I’m able to easily get the coolest new parts, rare accessories and unique vehicles, and I look forward to hitting the road with eBay Motors and sharing my tips on using parts to restore a classic car.”

During the “On the Road with eBay Motors” tour, Rut and his team will be at four pop-up garages across the U.S. with the final unveiling of the Ford Mustang Fastback in Las Vegas at the 2017 annual SEMA Show. Fans can also join the journey and follow the Mustang’s progress virtually on the eBay Motors blog, which includes behind-the-scenes footage, Facebook Live check-ins, and real-time updates from Rut on social media.

“‘On the Road with eBay Motors’ was inspired by our passionate eBay Motors community, using our new shopping experience to easily source and buy unique parts to fix, upgrade or creatively modify a vehicle,” said Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Officer of eBay North America. “With three auto parts and accessories sold every second, eBay has the parts to outfit every ride – whether for a novice who’s never changed a spark plug or an expert building a dream machine.”

The restoration plan for the 1967 Mustang Fastback is to build a resto-mod, combining the heritage and history of a muscle car with the automotive advancements of today. Along the journey, the car will get a big brake kit, modern suspension, amplified exhaust and of course, a dynamic engine.



In addition to seeing the Mustang transformation live, an ‘eBay Motors Garage’ exhibit will bring the marketplace to life at each pit stop with car part displays, as well as an opportunity to shop on-site using the latest eBay Motors browsing tools and filters. Further, in partnership with Ford Restoration Parts, a Ford Program that comprises of over 75 licensee partners who manufacture and distribute vintage Ford auto parts, eBay’s Mustang Fastback will be featured within Ford exhibits at Woodward Dream Cruise (in Mustang Alley) and SEMA.

The tour will visit the following city stops throughout the summer, and reveal the final car at SEMA:

Carlisle Ford Nationals in Carlisle, PA – June 2-4

20th Goodguys PPG Nationals in Columbus, OH – July 7-9

Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit, MI – August 18-19

Goodguys West Coast Nationals in Pleasanton, CA – August 25-27

SEMA in Las Vegas, NV – October 31- November 3

*Data sourced from IHS Markit with additional consumer data found in eBay Motors ‘America’s Aging Car Force’ survey, conducted in February 2016, with responses from more than 1,000 U.S. vehicle owners.