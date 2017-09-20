Career/Falls Church High School
Fairfax County Students Prepare For Automotive Careers

Students in the Falls Church High School automotive program in Falls Church, VA, train for careers in the automotive field.

From Kellye Lynn’s article on the WJLA (ABC7) website:

The automotive shop at Falls Church High School is open. “We just pulled a motor out of a Chevy Suburban so that was a challenge,” 16-year-old Vincent Mosely told ABC7 News. The shop functions as an Automotive Technology classroom where students learn everything from the basics: “Tires, brakes, transmission servicing, differential servicing,” explained instructor Mike Blondin, who has been teaching the classes for 18 years.

By the end of the program, students learn to take apart a transmission. It wasn’t a transmission but an engine that Mosely repaired with his dad when he was 8 years old.

His father once worked as a mechanic and Mosely hopes to follow in his footsteps. He’s now getting the training he’ll need at his high school. “I took it sophomore year and fell in love with it so, I came back again another year and learned more,” Mosely shared.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Falls Church High School automotive program on the WJLA (ABC7) website.

