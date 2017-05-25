Career/SkillsUSA
ago

Faribault Teen To Represent Minnesota At SkillsUSA Championships

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

SHHS Students Take Podium At SKillsUSA Competition

Faribault Teen To Represent Minnesota At SkillsUSA Championships

Ken Block's Tire Safety Tips

eBay Motors Teams With Rutledge Wood To Transform A 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

Greenville Auto Tech Program's Jim Anderson Retires After 34 years

Renault Trezor: An Electric GT Showcases Future Design Cues And Technologies

Jaguar Unveils 2018 F-Type Lineup With Four-Cylinder Engine Option

Wiregrass Automotive Tech Program Receives National Accreditation

Flying Cars: Coming To An Uncongested Area Near You

Baker College Receives $51,558 PACCAR Heavy Truck Engine For Training


Faribault High School student Jon Hausen finished first in the SkillsUSA Minnesota Finals.

From Gunnar Olson’s article on the Faribault Daily News website:

A Faribault teen will represent the Faribault High School automotive repair program next month after he and a peer both finished in the top three in a SkillsUSA competition in early April.

Jon Hausen finished first in the SkillsUSA Minnesota Finals in the automotive service technology contest for the high school level. His classmate Christian Weber placed third, but only Hausen qualified for SkillsUSA Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, starting June 19.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the SkillsUSA competition on the Faribault Daily News website.

Show Full Article