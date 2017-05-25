Faribault Teen To Represent Minnesota At SkillsUSA Championships

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Faribault High School student Jon Hausen finished first in the SkillsUSA Minnesota Finals.

From Gunnar Olson’s article on the Faribault Daily News website:

A Faribault teen will represent the Faribault High School automotive repair program next month after he and a peer both finished in the top three in a SkillsUSA competition in early April.

Jon Hausen finished first in the SkillsUSA Minnesota Finals in the automotive service technology contest for the high school level. His classmate Christian Weber placed third, but only Hausen qualified for SkillsUSA Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, starting June 19.

