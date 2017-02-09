Career/NASCAR Top Tech Challenge
ago

Fauquier High Students Win NASCAR Challenge

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Harley-Davidson's New Road King Special

Mopar And Dodge Begin 2017 Championship Chase

BOCES Students Win At WNY Auto Collision Competition

Fauquier High Students Win NASCAR Challenge

New Director Drives Up SCCC Automotive Program

Nominate Your School For Tomorrow's Tech '2017 School Of The Year'

There's Good Money To Be Made In Non-College Careers

GM Tech Tip: Torque-To-Yield TTY Fastener Use And Reuse

Volkswagen Brake Pedal Pulsation

Brake Hardware Lubricant Service

nascar29-500Fauquier High School automotive technology students competed in the NASCAR Top Tech Challenge.

From an article on the FauquierNow website:

Fauquier High School automotive technology students Cody Heyl and Wadell Bourgeois won first place in the NASCAR Top Tech Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 4.

First prize included $10,000 in scholarships and over $3,000 in tools for the Fauquier automotive technology program.

The competition took place at the Universal Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the NASCAR Top Tech Challenge on the FauquierNow website.

Show Full Article