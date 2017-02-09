Fauquier High Students Win NASCAR Challenge

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Fauquier High School automotive technology students competed in the NASCAR Top Tech Challenge.

From an article on the FauquierNow website:

Fauquier High School automotive technology students Cody Heyl and Wadell Bourgeois won first place in the NASCAR Top Tech Challenge on Saturday, Feb. 4.

First prize included $10,000 in scholarships and over $3,000 in tools for the Fauquier automotive technology program.

The competition took place at the Universal Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C.

