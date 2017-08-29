Federated Car Care Scholarship Awarded To Delaware Student

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Erica VanVessen of Felton, Delaware, has been awarded a Federated Car Care scholarship. The Federated Car Care scholarship program is funded by Fisher Auto Parts and administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in memory of the late Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts.

“We want to congratulate Erica VanVessen on this well-deserved honor,” said Bo Fisher, CEO of Fisher Auto Parts and chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “She is an exemplary student who is motivated and actively involved in the community. We wish her great success as she continues her college studies and pursues a rewarding career in the auto care industry.”

Federated Car Care scholarships are awarded to the employees or children of Federated Car Care Center members. To be considered, applicants must meet the criteria outlined in the Federated section of the foundation’s Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website and must name Federated in the sponsor section of their completed application.

As an added bonus to scholarship candidates, each application is considered for all scholarships listed on automotivescholarship.com where the qualifications are met. Due to her outstanding credentials, VanVessen also was awarded a scholarship funded by the Breslow Foundation.

For more information about the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit UofAFoundation.com.