Female Students At Temple High Participate In Non-Traditional STEM Roles

Female students are enrolled in the automotive and welding programs at Temple High School in Temple, TX.

From Brittney Verner’s article on the KXXV-TV website:

March is Women’s History Month which honors all the sacrifices women continue to make while breaking barriers when it comes to the professional world.

In Central Texas, some young girls are paving the way to be the next pioneers in fields normally dominated by men.

When you think of careers like auto mechanics and welders, you typically think of it being a role meant for men only. However, a few female students at Temple High School said they don’t mind getting their hands dirty like the boys.

Multiple female students chose to participate in nontraditional STEM fields as a part of Temple High School’s extra curriculum courses.

Fields like computer science, auto mechanics and welding are now jobs being performed by young ladies.

They said it’s not easy, but with a little hard work they can accomplish anything and they’re encouraging others to do the same.

