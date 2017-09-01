Finish Line: Jeep Quicksand

Carley Hull was named the editor of Tomorrow’s Tech in 2017 and joined Babcox Media in 2015 as associate editor of Tire Review. Prior to joining Tire Review, Carley interned with the Chautauquan Daily in southwestern New York. She has a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism and a minor in writing from Kent State University.

With looks that would land it a role in a “Mad Max” movie, the Jeep Quicksand concept combines hot rod features with a Wrangler build to tackle the sand dunes.

Changing up the body of the typical Wrangler, the Quicksand features a longer wheelbase with a trimmed front and rear body and a chopped hard top and windshield. Enthusiasts who love life in the sand can also fully enjoy the sound of the engine and feel the desert wind with an open top and windows.

Adding to the vintage hot-rod feel is a “peekaboo” cutout in the hood and gasser-style downturned open headers. Under the hood you’ll find a Mopar 392 Crate HEMI engine with eight-stack injection mated to a six-speed Getrag manual transmission.

Equip to handle any terrain, the Quicksand it fitted with a staggered tire setup (a first for a Jeep concept) of 32-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires in the front and 37-inch BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM2 tires in the rear, plus coilover shocks, all on 18-inch vintage “kidney bean” alloy wheels.

For tough situations a Warn winch is concealed in a front-mounted Moon tank and a recovery rope is located in the rear, replacing the traditional drag racer’s parachute.

Inside the Quicksand you’ll find plenty of red accents, two front low-back bucket seats, flat aluminum door panels, tilt-out windshield glass, and a chrome roll bar.

The Jeep Quicksand was one of seven vehicles unveiled in April at the 51st annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah.

Source: FCA US LLC