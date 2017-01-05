First Ever Right-Hand-Drive AC Cobra MK VI

MacG Racing, the UK’s only distributor of the current AC Cobra brand, will be launching the first right-hand-drive MK VI at The Performance Car Show this month.

Handbuilt in Germany, this is the first chance to see this version of the AC Cobra. AC Cars is one of the UK’s oldest car manufacturers and was first established in 1901 when John Weller set up a garage in London to realise a passion for building cars. It was in 1903 that Weller, with the backing of wealthy businessman John Portwine, helped bring the concept to reality as Weller debuted two versions of his ‘Autocar’ at the British Motor Show that year – in a twin-cylinder 10-horsepower and a four-cylinder 20-horsepower configuration. For the first time in 1915, the abbreviation AC was used, and in November of that year a new company was formed called Autocarriers Limited.

Fast-forward 101 years and the latest iteration of the venerable AC Cobra, will be one of the stars of the Performance Car Show. The Mk VI’s engine is a 6.2-liter, 434 hp V8, enabling the stunning car to go from 0-62mph in just 3.7 seconds and reaching a top speed of 173 mph. The car is fully homologated for worldwide sales and meets all current emission Standards. Information will also be available on an FIA Homologated GT4 race car currently in development.

MacG Racing, a family run motorsport and engineering team with over 15 years experience of running vehicles in various national level championships, will be launching the car as part of its overall activity at the Performance Car Show in January.

Richard MacGregor of MacG Racing, said: “The AC Cobra is an iconic model which has remained extremely popular throughout its different versions. The MK VI retains all of the beauty and charm of the original AC Cobras, with a modern update.

“Previously only available in left hand drive, we are thrilled that we can now launch a version better suited to British roads and can’t wait to introduce the right hand drive version of this incredible machine at the Performance Car Show in January. Our Racing Team are also excited about our involvement in the development of the GT4 version and being able to race it in due course.”

For more information: www.performancecarshow.com.

Article courtesy Speedville.