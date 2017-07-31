Ford Celebrates 100 Years of Truck History

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Ford celebrated 100 years of leadership, innovation, capability and durability for it’s iconic trucks. Starting with the Ford TT that initiated the rich history back in 1917 to the new Ford F-Series lineup.

Henry Ford’s vision to create a vehicle with a cab and work-duty frame capable of accommodating cargo beds and third-party upfit equipment proudly endures a century later in the F-Series lineup, from F-150 to F-750 Super Duty.

The F-Series reigns as America’s best-selling truck for 40 straight years and best-selling vehicle for 35 straight years, thanks to Ford listening to and understanding the needs of truck owners, developing customer-centric product innovations, and delivering purpose-built capabilities, features and configurations; Ford has sold more than 26 million F-Series trucks in the United States since 1977.

Ford is credited with putting the world on wheels, and Ford trucks helped build America. “Ford trucks carried the loads, the people and the products necessary to get the job done,” said Bob Kreipke, Ford historian.

Article courtesy Speedville.