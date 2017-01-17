Forgeline Motorsports Wheels Chosen For 2017 Richard Petty Tribute Mustang



For Mustang aficionados, there’s not much that’s more awe-inspiring than a Richard Petty 80th Tribute Edition Ford Mustang GT, developed the last three years through a partnership between Ford Motor Company and Petty’s Garage, motorsports champion Richard Petty’s high-performance speed shop. But now, picture the 2017 lineup of 500 80th Tribute Edition Mustangs, including a limited run of only 43 builds, silver themed in honor of Petty’s 80th birthday, rolling off the production line on Forgeline Motorsports’ forged aluminum wheels, and all sports car enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate.

“This is a true honor for us, as Richard Petty is the most accomplished driver in the history of NASCAR racing,” said Forgeline Motorsports President David Schardt. “As such, ‘The King’ knows that only extremely light yet unquestionably strong wheels can truly complement such a vehicle as this very special limited run of 80th Tribute Edition Mustang GTs. We’re very proud our wheels were selected by one of the most respected figures in motorsports.”

Forgeline’s 20″ SC3C-SL wheel will be mounted on Continental ForceContact Performance tires in sizes 255/35ZR20 front and 305/30ZR20 rear. Built for performance-minded vehicle owners, the SC3C-SL wheel is the perfect choice in style and strength. Engineered to be lightweight, while delivering minimal deflection and excellent fatigue strength, the three-piece SC3C-SL is machined from heat-treated 6061-T6 aluminum. This forging process aligns the grain structure, reduces porosity and increases uniformity in the material, creating the highest strength-to-weight ratios and the most consistent quality.

To heighten the beauty of the silver 80th Tribute Edition Mustang, the SC3C-SL’s powerful yet elegant split 5 spoke design wraps around the lug holes, creating strikingly sharp angles, a deep concave profile and a radically chamfered outer edge.

The special 80th Tribute Edition Mustang GT’s, available at local Ford dealerships, feature a Petty’s Garage Level 3 Whipple 825 horsepower upgrade and a Petty’s Garage cold air kit with Ford Racing custom calibration. The Magnaflow center exhaust kit exits the rear with a special fascia personally designed by Richard Petty. Additional chassis components include a big brake upgrade, 3-way adjustable coil overs and a competition wheel hop reduction bushing upgrade. Interior appointments include a Katzkin leather package, logoed floor mats, light up door sill plates and a Petty’s Garage short throw shifter along with a Richard Petty autographed dash plate numbered for each vehicle. In addition, there is a special Petty’s Garage race inspired spoiler, window etching, upper/lower mesh grill, windshield banner, tail panel badge and decals.

Petty won a record 200 races in his career, including the NASCAR Championship seven times and the Daytona 500 seven times, making it fitting that Petty’s Garage chose a wheel from a company with a long back story in professional racing.

Article courtesy Speedville.