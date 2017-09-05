Freedom High School Automotive Program Receives RPM Foundation Grant

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The RPM Foundation has awarded a $4,300 education grant to the Freedom (Wis.) High School automotive program.

The foundation chose Freedom High School from a nationwide pool of applicants.

The grant will play a key role in helping the automotive program replace its Miller welding equipment, according to instructor Jay Abitz.

“FHS Automotive has been fundraising for years to replace its welders to meet the needs of the growing program and to stay up-to-date with industry standards,” Abitz said. “Welding both steel and aluminum with both MIG and TIG processes enables the program to prepare students for a variety of postsecondary career paths and trade skills.”

The Freedom High School automotive program is the only one in Wisconsin to offer full collision, refinishing and restoration at the high school level.

Article courtesy BodyShop Business.