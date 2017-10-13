Garage Gurus To Continue Its Training Outreach, Will Host Its 3rd Facebook Live Event On Oct. 17

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Garage Gurus, Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ national training platform, will hold its third Facebook Live event at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Featuring Guru Bud Houston and broadcast from Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ Southfield, Michigan, Technical Service Center, viewers will be able learn more about common suspension inspection techniques that occur on popular Chrysler LX platform vehicles.

Houston will examine a 2005 Chrysler 300C and diagnose issues commonly overlooked in inspection procedures, including symptoms of control arm bushing failure. He will work live on the rear wheel drive, 5.7-liter 300C, that has pattern failure for worn suspension bushings, and also will demonstrate a new tool for checking control arm bushings for wear. Houston will be available to answer questions during the demo as he reviews the main causes of part failure, how to repair it correctly and how to get additional camber/caster adjustment when servicing the bushing.

This is the third installment of Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ ongoing Facebook Live series. The first Facebook Live event was held in May, when Guru Tim Habel demonstrated Fel-Pro head gasket replacement tips. In August, Guru John Dixon hosted a seminar on ABS installation techniques.

“The reach of the Garage Gurus program is unparalleled in the aftermarket repair industry, and leveraging technology like Facebook Live allows us to fulfill our promise of delivering high-quality training to technicians on-site, online and on-demand,” said Brent Berman, director of training and consumer experience, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “We are committed to offering these types of learning opportunities for technicians to get training on a variety of topics when they need them.”

Facebook Live streaming video is an interactive platform that is open to anyone with a Facebook account and accessible via PC, Mac, Android and iOS operating systems. In order to view the Garage Gurus live broadcast, log on to your Facebook account and visit the Garage Gurus homepage at facebook.com/FMGarageGurus at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Oct. 17. The recorded version of video also will be available on the Garage Gurus Facebook page after the live airing.

For more information about Garage Gurus, its training programs, course schedules, tech tips, locations and more, visit FMgaragegurus.com.