Gig Harbor Twins Embrace Life On Monster Truck Circuit

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Identical twins Tyler and Travis Groth both race monster trucks. Having attended WyoTech, they work on their trucks as well.

From Tyler Hemstreet’s article on The News Tribune website:

It was common knowledge inside Tyler and Travis Groth’s social circles on Fox Island and while attending Gig Harbor High School that if you were having mechanical problems with your Jeep, ATV or dirt bike, you’d pick up the phone and dial the twins’ number.

“Everybody knew us as the mechanics,” said Travis, a 2002 GHHS graduate.

Both loved to tinker, troubleshoot and take apart and put back together almost anything on two or four wheels.

A trip to a monster truck show at the Kingdome in 1993 (the twins went especially crazy for the legendary Grave Digger truck) led the Groth boys to start thinking about combining that automotive knowledge with a career a little off the traditional path: driving a monster truck.

Click HERE to read the entire article about Tyler and Travis Groth on The News Tribune website.