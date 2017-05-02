Gilbert High’s Austin Hicks Wins All-Star Automotive Technology Competition
Hicks had the highest score was named the state champion at the 2017 South Carolina All-Star Automotive Technology Competition.
From an article on the Cola Daily website:
Is your automobile acting up? Give Gilbert High Senior Austin M. Hicks a call. Hicks won the 2017 South Carolina All-Star Automotive Technology Competition and was awarded $5,000 for Lexington Technology Center’s Automotive Technology program and $2,500 in tools for his personal garage.
Only 12 students statewide earned the chance to compete in the hands-on challenge and Hicks, one of the top students in Lexington Technology Center’s Automotive Technology program, scored the highest to become LTC’s first All-Star Automotive Technology Competition state champion. He landed a spot in the hands-on challenge after posting a top score on a written test.
