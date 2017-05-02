Gilbert High’s Austin Hicks Wins All-Star Automotive Technology Competition

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Hicks had the highest score was named the state champion at the 2017 South Carolina All-Star Automotive Technology Competition.

From an article on the Cola Daily website:

Is your automobile acting up? Give Gilbert High Senior Austin M. Hicks a call. Hicks won the 2017 South Carolina All-Star Automotive Technology Competition and was awarded $5,000 for Lexington Technology Center’s Automotive Technology program and $2,500 in tools for his personal garage.

Only 12 students statewide earned the chance to compete in the hands-on challenge and Hicks, one of the top students in Lexington Technology Center’s Automotive Technology program, scored the highest to become LTC’s first All-Star Automotive Technology Competition state champion. He landed a spot in the hands-on challenge after posting a top score on a written test.

