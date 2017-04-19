Career/Automotive Careers
All Girls Auto Know Event Shows Students Automotive Industry

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Female students were given the opportunity to learn about the automotive industry.

From Katy Solt’s article on the WSPA.com website:

Nearly 200 girls in the Upstate got the chance to see a behind the scenes look into the automotive industry. It was part of the bi-annual All Girls Auto Know event.

Big name companies like BMW, Michelin and Mercedes-Benz showed the girls that working on cars and pursuing a career in engineering isn’t just for boys.

“More boys think that this is just for boys. But I’ve thought about doing this a lot because I love cars, and just like the idea of it,” says Miller Schachner, an eighth grade student at Dawkins Middle School.

They got the chance to see how car parts are made, and got the chance for a hands-on challenge in engineering. The goal is to show girls there are plenty of options for them to follow their dreams, and get the job they want.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the All Girls Auto Know event on the WSPA.com website.

