GM Unveils Self-Driving Cruise AV – Without Steering Wheel

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

Tomorrow's Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today's vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

GM did it.

 “After more than a century making vehicles for humans to drive, General Motors has ripped the heart out of its latest ride,” as Alex Davies of Wired puts it.

The automaker said it has filed a safety petition with the U.S. Department of Transportation for its fourth-generation self-driving Cruise AV.

But this iteration of the all-electric Cruise is a bit different than the previous models, as it is “the first production-ready vehicle built from the start to operate safely on its own, with no driver, steering wheel, pedals or manual controls,” according to GM.

In its 2018 Self-Driving Safety Report, GM explains that the brains of the Cruise AV are “computers that perform the functions necessary to understand the world around the vehicle and make the driving decisions that safely transport passengers.”

The computers run a combination of systems, including behavioral control, machine learning, simulation, localization, mapping and networking, according to GM.

