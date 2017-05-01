Goodyear To Award $28,000 In Grants, Scholarships At 19th Annual STEM Career Day

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



As part of its 2017 STEM Career Day, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has issued a $5,500 challenge to high school students – to create the most deliberately over-engineered contraption (in the spirit of Rube Goldberg).

The prize money is part of $28,000 in grants and scholarships that will be awarded as part of Goodyear’s 19th Annual STEM Career Day, hosted by The University of Akron (UA).

“Engaging and inspiring students early in their education is key to attracting and retaining young innovators,” said Brandy Moorhead, Goodyear’s director of tire and mold engineering. “At Goodyear, our most valuable asset is the talent and skills of our people and STEM Career Day reflects our commitment to making STEM education accessible and exciting.”

Students attending the event will have the opportunity to learn more about careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) during an information fair that will include several area universities, corporations and business leaders from across Northeast Ohio.

“We are pleased to welcome nearly 500 high school students from across the region to our Akron campus,” said Donald Visco, interim dean of The University of Akron’s College of Engineering. “I’m encouraged to see so many students exploring careers in STEM areas – all of which we offer here at UA. I applaud Goodyear for their leadership in this event for nearly two decades.”

Tours of The University of Akron’s campus and STEM facilities will also be offered to both students and parents throughout the day while students rotate through three activities. They will be given the opportunity to discover the Microsoft Hololense (the first self-contained, holographic computer), engage with the designer of Goodyear’s Eagle-360 concept tire, as well as participate in speed mentoring with professionals from a variety of industries and STEM disciplines on next steps for pursuing a career in STEM.

The event will close with the announcement of 20 scholarship recipients and three Rube Goldberg Challenge grant winners, awarded by Moorhead.

A subsequent event for middle school students (grades 6-8) will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the following Saturday, May 6, at Akron’s Firestone High School.

To learn more about Goodyear’s STEM Career Day, visit goodyear.com/careerday.