Goodyear Inflates A New Blimp Hanger In Los Angeles

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company recently inflated a 337-foot long hangar at its Carson blimp base in Los Angeles.

The new hangar will protect the company’s newest blimp, Wingfoot Two, from harsh weather and other environmental elements.

The two-story hangar, about as long as a football field, is the largest inflatable structure of its kind in North America, according to a Goodyear press release. The hanger was manufactured for Goodyear by United Kingdom-based Lindstrand Technologies Ltd, an inflatable structure manufacturer.

