Greenville Auto Tech Program’s Jim Anderson Retires After 34 years

Greenville High School’s Jim Anderson has impacted many students’ lives during his 34 years as a teacher.

From Carolyn Harmon’s article on The Daily Advocate website:

Greenville High School (GHS) Career – Technology, Automotive Service Training Program Instructors Jim Anderson and Travis Nicholas have a story that has been unfolding for a long time.

Anderson is retiring in June, after 34 years. Nicholas, who graduated in 1990, was Anderson’s student.

“My whole life and my career started then,” Nicholas said. “My senior year, I had Mr. Anderson and he started my passion for this career. He really helped mold and guide me as a young man and became my mentor.”

Anderson helped Nicholas get a position at Hittle, in Greenville, where Nicholas co-oped his senior year. His grades improved and as one of the better students in the class, Nicholas really started taking ownership and liking the whole turning wrench thing, he said. Fast forward to 2006, Anderson recruited Nicholas as a GHS Career – Technology Automotive Instructor. And so the mentorship continued.



