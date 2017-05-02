Career/SkillsUSA
ago

Greenville High School Auto Tech Program Wins Gold At State SkillsUSA Competition

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Greenville High School Auto Tech Program Wins Gold At State SkillsUSA Competition

Greenville High School Career Technical Center students won the Gold Medal for the SkillsUSA Ohio Championship Transportation Category.

From Carolyn Harmon’s article on The Daily Advocate website:

The Automotive Technology Program at Greenville High School (GHS) Career Technical Center (CTC) won the Gold Medal for the SkillsUSA Ohio Championship Transportation Category, in the Career Pathway Showcase.

The presenting team of students: Senior Shelbi Miller, Juniors Austin Lacey and Nathan Remencus presented their winning project “Gaining Traction in the Automotive Industry” at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, April 11 and 12. The purpose was to recognize outstanding career tech students for their ability to present, through the design and construction of the display, the application of skills and education brought about through career and technical training.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the SkillsUSA competition on The Daily Advocate website.

