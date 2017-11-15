Greenville High School Career Tech Center’s New Auto-Tech Instructor Giving Back

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Matt Obringer is the new auto-tech instructor at Greenville High School in Greenville, Ohio.

From Carolyn Harmon’s article on The Daily Advocate website:

Greenville High School Career-Technology Center’s new Auto-Tech Instructor Matt Obringer, of Greenville, discovered decades of history in his desk drawer.

“I am not the cleanest individual you have ever met, but I sat down and opened up the desk drawer and I said, ‘Holy crap’,” he said. “So much stuff was shoved in here. I started going through this thing – you want to talk about a blast from the past. This photo is of a field trip that I took when I was in my junior year. We were learning about air bags. I kept digging and found some business cards from me, from 2003. The oldest thing I found in here was from 1962. I think it was due to be cleaned.”

Obringer was a former student of the Greenville High School Auto-Tech Program.

