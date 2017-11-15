Greenville High School Career Tech Center’s New Auto-Tech Instructor Giving Back
Matt Obringer is the new auto-tech instructor at Greenville High School in Greenville, Ohio.
From Carolyn Harmon’s article on The Daily Advocate website:
Greenville High School Career-Technology Center’s new Auto-Tech Instructor Matt Obringer, of Greenville, discovered decades of history in his desk drawer.
“I am not the cleanest individual you have ever met, but I sat down and opened up the desk drawer and I said, ‘Holy crap’,” he said. “So much stuff was shoved in here. I started going through this thing – you want to talk about a blast from the past. This photo is of a field trip that I took when I was in my junior year. We were learning about air bags. I kept digging and found some business cards from me, from 2003. The oldest thing I found in here was from 1962. I think it was due to be cleaned.”
Obringer was a former student of the Greenville High School Auto-Tech Program.
Click HERE to read the entire article the Greenville High School auto-tech program on The Daily Advocate website.