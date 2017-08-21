Gwinnett Tech And Mercedes-Benz Join Forces For Student Training Program

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



As part of the agreement, Mercedes-Benz USA will provide vehicles to Gwinnett Technical College in Lawrenceville, GA.

From Tyler Estep's article on the AJC.com website:

Gwinnett Technical College and Mercedes-Benz USA have entered a partnership that they hope will better train students — and create a future workforce for the automaker.

Officials announced the new program Tuesday at the school’s Lawrenceville campus. Mercedes will provide vehicles and other amenities for Gwinnett Tech, ensuring its students training to become auto mechanics will be up-to-date with the increasingly intricate technology in today’s vehicles.

