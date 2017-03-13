Lifestyle/Motorcycles
ago

Harley-Davidson’s New Street Rod Is Tuned For Dynamic Urban Performance

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Harley-Davidson's New Street Rod Is Tuned For Dynamic Urban Performance

High Schools Partner With Trade Program

ASE Industry Education Alliance To Hold 4th Annual Training Conference For Automotive Instructors

Advance Auto Parts Partners With FutureTech Success Campaign To Help Address Technician Shortage

Ford F350 TSB: P1633 KAM Voltage Too Low From Bad Battery Terminal

VW Beetle, Golf And Jetta: Broken Tensioner, Root Cause Of Failure Is Alternator Pulley

Active Drivetrains And Differentials

Aston Martin Unveils V8 And V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions

Sunnyside High School Seniors Achieve National Auto Certification

Dodge Ram: Short Runner Valve Control Performance Codes P1004, P2016 Or P2017


The new Harley-Davidson Street Rod motorcycle is a muscular middle-weight built to blitz the city streets. An addition to the Harley-Davidson Street model family, the Street Rod is agile, powerful and tuned for maneuvering through traffic and congestion. Steeped in tough Harley-Davidson Dark Custom styling, bearing a stance that’s poised and aggressive, the Street Rod always looks ready for action.

“The Street Rod will put the thrill in any urban commute,” said Mathew Weber, Harley-Davidson Chief Engineer for the Street Rod. “We’ve paired the potent new High Output Revolution X 750 engine with a revised chassis and up-rated suspension components to make the Street Rod quick, light-handling and easy to ride.”

The Street Rod backs up its performance with a liberal dose of Harley-Davidson Dark Custom styling.

“We made this new bike look tough and aggressive,” said Harley-Davidson Lead Designer Chetan Shedjale. “This aligns with the environment our riders will experience this motorcycle in. The inverted, black-anodized forks and triple clamps along with a new speed screen combine to add visual mass to the Street Rod front end. The increased ground clearance and new 17-inch wheels give the Street Rod an intimidating stance. Finally, a supercharger-inspired air intake and the deeper growl of the exhaust note draw attention to the High Output Revolution X engine.”

The High Output Revolution X 750 engine produces 18 percent more horsepower and 8 percent more torque than the standard Revolution X 750 engine (U.S. and Canadamarkets only). The new single overhead-cam V-Twin engine features a larger air box, a new dual-throat throttle body, revised four-valve cylinder heads and high-lift camshafts, and a higher-volume muffler. The compression ratio is bumped from 11.0:1 to 12.0:1, and the engine redline is increased from 8,000 to 9,000 rpm.

“We’ve improved air flow and then tuned this new engine to maximize mid-range torque,” said Weber. “It really delivers a punch between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm, power you can always feel and use in real-world riding situations. Liquid cooling helps maintain that performance and rider comfort in stop-and-go urban traffic.”

The new Street Rod chassis is engineered to match the performance of the High Output Revolution X engine. The front end features rigid 43mm inverted forks gripped by a lightweight aluminum triple clamp. Fork rake angle is tightened from 32 to 27 degrees to quicken the steering. Coil-over rear shock absorbers have an external reservoir to increase fluid capacity and improve control. The shocks increase the rear suspension travel by 31 percent, to 4.6 inches. A new swing arm is slightly longer to accommodate the taller ride height, and has new performance-inspired styling. Lean angle is increased from 28.5 degrees left and right to 37.3 degrees right and 40.2 degrees left. The Street Rod rolls on light-weight, 17-inch front and rear Split 7 Spoke Black Cast Wheels and new Michelin Scorcher 21 radial tires. Dual 300mm-diameter front disc brakes deliver confident stopping power. Anti-Lock Braking (ABS) and the Harley-Davidson Smart Security System are factory-installed options for the Street Rod.

“The Street Rod is the most nimble motorcycle in the current Harley-Davidson line-up,” said Weber. “Tires, wheels, suspension and frame geometry are engineered to work together and deliver handling that’s light and precise at all speeds.”

A new seat shape is designed to fit the rider’s contour, and seat height is raised by 3.7 inches, to 29.4 inches, to enhance the rider’s view forward over traffic. A flat, drag-style handlebar puts the rider in a fist-forward posture on the bike. The Street Rod also features new forged foot controls and aluminum foot pegs that are positioned for a comfortable seating position that also makes it easy for riders to get feet down to the ground at stops.

Street Rod styling highlights include a new color-matched speed screen, a short aggressive street fighter-inspired tail, and all-new LED tail lamp and turn signals with a Street Rod signature look.

The Street Rod will be offered in three color options: Vivid Black, Charcoal Denim and Olive Gold.

Article courtesy Motorcycle & Powersports News.

Show Full Article