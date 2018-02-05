Henderson Hyundai Makes Donation To Basic Academy Automotive Program

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Henderson Hyundai Superstore donated engine parts, electronic components, and body and trim pieces to Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson, NV.

From an article on the Las Vegas Review-Journal website:

Henderson Hyundai Superstore has donated more than 1,000 vehicle parts, valued at over $72,000, to the automotive program at Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson. The donation, which is the largest in the school’s automotive program’s history, will help students gain valuable knowledge of current automotive maintenance processes.

Henderson Hyundai also will hold a special career day this year for the school’s graduating auto students to help with interview skills and job placement.

“Anytime we can get a donation, it helps the program, but we’ve never had a donation like this before,” said Ron LaPratt, Basic Academy’s automotive instructor. “Seeing this new equipment really helps us stay up to speed with the newer stuff that’s available these days. We’re really happy for the support.”

