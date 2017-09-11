High School Internship Program In Mt. Vernon

Career/Internship Program
After retiring from teaching, John Rutledge opened an auto repair shop in Mt. Vernon, MO, and offers local high school students internships.

From Jeremiah Cook’s article on the FourStatesHomepage.com website:

A Mt. Vernon mechanic is using his shop to teach some valuable lessons to high school students.

John Rutledge retired from an 18-year teaching career at Franklin Technical Center in Joplin last May. During that time, he taught automotive mechanics to high school students. After retiring, he returned to his hometown, and re-opened the mechanic shop he helped his father build, which he ran for 17 years before teaching. This time, though, he wanted to work with the school district as well as cars. He says the decision to open his shop up was an easy one, and hopefully it will help make the future of Mt. Vernon brighter.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the internship program on the FourStatesHomepage.com website.

