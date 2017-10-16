Career/Freedom High School
High School Students Gear Up For The SEMA Show

The Freedom High School Auto Club from Freedom, WI, are preparing their 1985 Toyota 4Runner.

From Kendra Sommer’s article on the WeAreGreenBay.com website:

Imagine being 17 or 18 and showing your souped up truck at one of the most prestigious auto shows in the world.

The Freedom High School Auto Club will be heading to SEMA in Las Vegas with their 1985 4Runner. The SEMA Show is extremely hard to get into since it’s not open to the general public. 

Northeastern Wisconsin Motorama Owner Rick Paulick donated the Toyota and says he’s impressed with the students progress. 

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Freedom High School Auto Club on the WeAreGreenBay.com website.

