High School Students Race Solar-Powered Karts At BMS To Promote STEM Activity

Students from 20 high schools participated in the solar-powered kart race.

From Curtis Carden’s article on the Elizabethton Star website:

Months of hard work finally paid off for area high school students.

Bristol Motor Speedway welcomed in some slightly different vehicles on the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” track Monday afternoon as 20 high schools competed to see where their solar-powered kart stacked up compared with other schools.

It was a historic day for the schools during the inaugural competition that highlighted high schools’ different STEM (Science, Technology, Mathematics and Engineering) programs.

Click HERE to read the entire article the solar-powered karts on the Elizabethton Star website.

