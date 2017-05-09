High School Students Race Solar-Powered Karts At BMS To Promote STEM Activity

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Students from 20 high schools participated in the solar-powered kart race.

From Curtis Carden’s article on the Elizabethton Star website:

Months of hard work finally paid off for area high school students.

Bristol Motor Speedway welcomed in some slightly different vehicles on the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” track Monday afternoon as 20 high schools competed to see where their solar-powered kart stacked up compared with other schools.

It was a historic day for the schools during the inaugural competition that highlighted high schools’ different STEM (Science, Technology, Mathematics and Engineering) programs.

