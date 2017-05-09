High School Students Race Solar-Powered Karts At BMS To Promote STEM Activity
Students from 20 high schools participated in the solar-powered kart race.
From Curtis Carden’s article on the Elizabethton Star website:
Months of hard work finally paid off for area high school students.
Bristol Motor Speedway welcomed in some slightly different vehicles on the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” track Monday afternoon as 20 high schools competed to see where their solar-powered kart stacked up compared with other schools.
It was a historic day for the schools during the inaugural competition that highlighted high schools’ different STEM (Science, Technology, Mathematics and Engineering) programs.
