High School Students Vie For $30,000 In Scholarships And Snap-On Tools For Their Schools

During an automotive tech competition at Universal Technical Institute’s campus in Exton, PA, teams of high school students in the greater Philadelphia region and surrounding areas vied for the chance to win UTI scholarships ranging from 25 to 100% percent of tuition costs.

Seventy teams of two attended from 40 high schools. Students engaged in written and hands-on testing on vehicle parts, brakes, diagnostics, and electrical systems, using UTI’s state-of-the-industry equipment and facilities. A total of six teams won the chance to receive UTI scholarships, and the top three teams additionally received Snap-On tool sets valued at up to $2,500 for their high schools. The winning teams hailed from Bethlehem Vo Tech, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Lehigh Career and Tech, Hunterdon County Polytech, Bucks County Technical High School, and Vineland High School.



“The knowledge and passion these students bring to the competition is impressive, and competitions like this one can expose students to the opportunities available for transportation technicians,” said Bob Kessler, UTI-Exton campus president. “Students with the right skills and training can go to work in jobs that are in demand, pay well and offer plenty of opportunities for advancement.

With its new 2016-2026 report, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) more than tripled its 2014 estimate for the number of “new entrant” transportation technicians necessary to meet industry demand. The BLS now estimates more than 120,000 new technicians – on average – are needed each year in the coming decade to work as automotive and diesel technicians and in collision repair. By 2026, that equates to approximately 1.2 million new technicians nationwide.