High Schools Partner With Trade Program

Some high schools in the Mahwah, NJ, area that no longer offer automotive programs are partnering with Lincoln Tech.

From Patricia Alex’s article on the NorthJersey.com website:

Upwards of 95 percent of students at Glen Rock High School go on to college, but Theodore Geiger has other plans.

“School was never really my thing,” said Geiger, 19, a senior who spends his mornings in an automotive program at Lincoln Tech in Mahwah. “I’m more of a hands-on type.”

Geiger will continue to attend Lincoln to become a certified automotive technician after graduation, but he is earning 15 credits there while still in high school and already has an internship at a Hawthorne auto shop.

“My goal is to be working on cars and be successful and perhaps own my own business,” Geiger said.

