Lifestyle/Honda
ago

Honda Proving Center Returns To Operation

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

eBay Motors Teams With Rutledge Wood To Transform A 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

Greenville Auto Tech Program's Jim Anderson Retires After 34 years

Honda Proving Center Returns To Operation

Aston Martin And Tom Brady Announce Long-Term Partnership

Seven Teams Qualify For Playoffs At Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Event

Renault Trezor: An Electric GT Showcases Future Design Cues And Technologies

Jaguar Unveils 2018 F-Type Lineup With Four-Cylinder Engine Option

Wiregrass Automotive Tech Program Receives National Accreditation

Flying Cars: Coming To An Uncongested Area Near You

VIDEO: Why Is Using The OBDII Port For TPMS Relearns More Efficient?


Back in full operation as a testing ground for future Honda and Acura products, the renovated Honda Proving Center (HPC) is once again primed to test the capabilities of the company’s automobiles, motorcycles, side-by-sides and ATVs against the dramatic back drop of the Mojave Desert, near Cantil, California.

The refurbished HPC features a 7.5-mile high-speed banked oval track capable of testing vehicles at speeds more than 200 miles per hour, and a 4.5-mile winding road course that incorporates 28 curves and six different hills into the design.

The proving grounds also include a new 1.3 million-square-foot vehicle dynamics area and a modified powersports complex to support the development testing of Honda motorcycles as well as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles, which are designed, developed and manufactured in America. All original and existing asphalt was recycled on-site and used in the rehabilitation of the facility.

“The enhancements we have made at the Honda Proving Center will play an important role in advancing the performance capabilities of our products for our customers,” said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president, automobile division, American Honda. “HPC has long played a valuable role in the development of our products and this renovation will ensure it continues to do so.”

The renovation of the 3,840-acre warm-weather testing facility provides Honda with two key U.S. proving grounds for the development and testing of new automobile and powersports products. Honda also conducts product testing and verification at the Transportation Research Center, an automotive proving center located in East Liberty, Ohio.

Watch a video about HPC at honda.us/HPC.

Show Full Article