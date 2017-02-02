Honda Tech Tip: Odyssey Power Sliding Door Repair Tips

Models: 1999-current Odyssey models with power sliding doors

Problem: Got a power sliding door that opens, moves a bit, stops and beeps? Many times the trap detection logic that’s built into the power sliding door control unit can’t tell the difference between unwanted friction and something actually blocking the door’s path. To help you troubleshoot this sort of problem, we’ve put together some handy tips:

• To help you pinpoint where the door is binding, mark the floor rocker with tape or some other means to see if the door reverses in the same spot. If it also reverses when closing at that same spot, you’ve found the location. Inspect the track and rollers at that spot, and check for a bent track and debris.

• Your drag inspection must include all of the rollers, bearings, pulleys and pivots. It’s possible for any one of them to seize up. Also, plastics can wear and cause issues.

• Make sure the track width hasn’t changed. This can happen after a roller failure or door removal/installation. You want to focus your attention on the lower and center roller areas, and slide motor/cable placement.

• If the door reverses when opening, it’s not a pinch sensor problem but something drag related; the pinch sensor isn’t monitored when opening. To check for this, assist the door past the reversal point with your palm on the door glass or sheet metal and drag with the door to lessen effort on the motor/pulsar speed. If that helps, you’ve got a drag or resistance problem.

• If you close the door and it still reverses with the help of your palm, it could be an input problem. Remember, three beeps should follow any reversal event. Any other input that’s capable of reversing the door would first need to stop it and then move it again. That would take two false inputs in sequence, which is highly unlikely.

• To troubleshoot a pinch sensor, use the HDS PC. Go to the Power Sliding Door Data List and check the applicable Power Sliding Door Pinch Sensor value. Keep in mind for 2011 and later models, you won’t see the pinch sensors listed.

• You can also troubleshoot a pinch sensor using a digital voltmeter that’s set to the meter’s mm/max function. The voltage should read about 10 volts with the pinch sensor unplugged or open (this also sets a DTC), and about 5 volts with it plugged in. If it reads less than 0.5 volt, the sensor is activated (pinched). Article courtesy Underhood Service.